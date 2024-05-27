ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Von der Leyen calls to prepare the EU for possible war

Von der Leyen calls to prepare the EU for possible war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 27299 views

Von der Leyen emphasized the need for the EU to invest in defense and strengthen its defense capabilities to maintain peace on the continent against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Putin's threats.

Against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Putin's threats, the European Union should prepare for a possible war and take measures for joint armament, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the air of the German radio station Deutschlandfunk, DW writes, reports UNN.

Details

Von der Leyen, who previously headed the German Defense Ministry, emphasized the importance of consistent support for Ukraine and simultaneously strengthening its own defense capabilities.

If we are to maintain peace on our continent, we need to invest in defense

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

At the same time, the head of the European Commission, who intends to run for a second term as a candidate of the European People's Party (EPP), pointed to Russia's "hybrid attacks", including the recent removal of border markings on the border with Estonia, the use of migrants as a tool of confrontation with the EU and attempts to split Europeans through social media.

Addendum Addendum

Speaking about the need to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities, von der Leyen also emphasized the positive effects of this process for the European economy. As an example, she mentioned the proposal of Poland and Greece to create a joint air defense system.

It is important that the billions we invest also create good jobs here in Europe

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

According to the head of the European Commission, funding for defense capability strengthening should be provided by budgetary funds that come from contributions from EU member states.

The Treaties establishing the European Union provide for a common defense policy, but do not provide for the financing of operational expenditures for military and defense purposes from the EU budget.

Von der Leyen after talks with Xi: We hope that China will use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine06.05.24, 16:43 • 19374 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
greeceGreece
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

