The driver who dragged a police officer on the car door in Kyiv was taken into custody for two months
Kyiv • UNN
The court chose a preventive measure for the driver of the Mercedes, who dragged a police officer on the car door in Kyiv, fleeing from patrolmen. The man will spend two months in jail without the right to bail.
At the request of investigators and prosecutors of the Desnyanska District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, the court chose a preventive measure for the driver in the form of detention for a term of 60 days without an alternative to bail
According to the information, the 42-year-old man is suspected of causing beatings and minor bodily injuries to a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties by this employee.
According to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, patrol officers stopped a suspect driving a Mercedes-Benz for violating traffic rules. The man tried to evade responsibility and abruptly moved from the spot, dragging the law enforcement officer for about 20 meters. The police officer sustained bodily injuries.
After the incident, the driver tried to escape, but was detained.
It should be noted that the suspect has repeatedly been brought to administrative responsibility for violation of traffic rules, as well as brought to criminal responsibility for traffic accidents and other crimes
On March 11, in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, the driver of a Mercedes car fled from patrol officers, "transporting" one of the police officers who was trying to stop the vehicle while holding on to the window.