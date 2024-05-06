Von der Leyen after talks with Xi: We hope that China will use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron are counting on China to use all its influence on Russia to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. More efforts should also be made to limit the supply of dual-use goods to Russia, which are being sent to the front line in Ukraine. This was stated by European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen following a trilateral meeting with French President Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, UNN reports.

Together with President Macron, the first topic on which we exchanged views was the geopolitical situation. In particular, we discussed Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East. We agree that Europe and China are interested in peace and security. We expect China to use all its influence on Russia to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine - von der Leyen said in a statement.

According to the head of the European Commission, President Xi has played an important role in de-escalating Russia's "irresponsible nuclear threats." Von der Leyen is confident that Xi will continue to do so amid ongoing nuclear threats from Russia.

"We also discussed China's commitment not to supply lethal equipment to Russia. More efforts should be made to limit the supply of dual-use goods to Russia that end up on the battlefield," von der Leyen said. As the President of the European Commission pointed out, given the existential nature of the threats posed by this war to both Ukraine and Europe, it does affect EU-China relations.

