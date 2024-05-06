Xi Jinping calls for increased "strategic coordination" between China and the EU amid disputes

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for strengthening "strategic coordination" between his country and the European Union and remaining "partners" amid numerous disputes ranging from trade to human rights, UNN reports, citing BFMTV and a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Details

"As two great world powers, China and the EU should remain partners, continue dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, strengthen strategic mutual trust, consolidate strategic consensus and carry out strategic coordination," the Chinese leader said at the beginning of a trilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He said that both sides should promote "stable and healthy development, and contribute to peace and development around the world," The Guardian reports.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, Xi noted that "China always approaches its relations with the EU from a strategic and long-term perspective.

"He sees Europe as an important dimension in his diplomacy of large countries with Chinese characteristics and an important partner on his path to Chinese modernization," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

The Chinese leader expressed hope that "the relations between China and France and China and the EU will strengthen each other and prosper together.

