Ukraine and the Middle East: Macron tells Xi Jinping that "coordination" with China is "decisive"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102068 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154699 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158259 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175037 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148445 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30153 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35041 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41199 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38631 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26296 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214146 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226350 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102068 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72902 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79281 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113769 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114626 views
Ukraine and the Middle East: Macron tells Xi Jinping that "coordination" with China is "decisive"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26269 views

French President Macron told Chinese President Xi that coordination on the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East is crucial, advocating for balanced Sino-European trade relations and dialogue amid the international situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Chinese President Xi Jinping that "coordination" with China on "major crises" in Ukraine and the Middle East is "absolutely decisive," UNN reports citing BFMTV.

Details

Macron believes that "Euro-Chinese dialogue is more necessary than ever" because of the "international situation.

The French president also called for "fair rules for all" in Sino-European trade.

"The future of our continent will also depend on our ability to continue to develop our relations with China in a balanced way," he said at the Elysee Palace, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Xi Jinping holds talks with Macron and von der Leyen: European Commission President talks about Russia's war against Ukraine06.05.24, 13:12 • 21170 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

