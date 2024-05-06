Ukraine and the Middle East: Macron tells Xi Jinping that "coordination" with China is "decisive"

French President Emmanuel Macron told Chinese President Xi Jinping that "coordination" with China on "major crises" in Ukraine and the Middle East is "absolutely decisive," UNN reports citing BFMTV.

Details

Macron believes that "Euro-Chinese dialogue is more necessary than ever" because of the "international situation.

The French president also called for "fair rules for all" in Sino-European trade.

"The future of our continent will also depend on our ability to continue to develop our relations with China in a balanced way," he said at the Elysee Palace, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Xi Jinping holds talks with Macron and von der Leyen: European Commission President talks about Russia's war against Ukraine