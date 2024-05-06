Xi Jinping holds talks with Macron and von der Leyen: European Commission President talks about Russia's war against Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on an official visit to Paris, took part in a trilateral meeting with the leaders of France and the European Union, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday, UNN reports.

President Xi Jinping takes part in trilateral meeting of leaders of China, France and the EU - Hua wrote in X.

In the photo released by her, Xi Jinping took part in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Prior to the meeting, von der Leyen indicated in X that the meeting with Xi and Macron would discuss "several key issues of vital interest to the EU, including Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the broader geopolitical situation, and how to rebalance our trade and economic relations.

"China and the EU share a common interest in peace and security. And in the effective functioning of a rules-based international order. Whether in Europe, the Middle East or East Asia. Russia's war against Ukraine must stop, we need a just and lasting peace," the European Commission President said at the meeting, video of which was shared with X.

China's President Xi Jinping is ready to cooperate with France and the international community to find ways to resolve the "crisis" in Ukraine