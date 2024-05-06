China's President Xi Jinping is ready to cooperate with France and the international community to find ways to resolve the "crisis" in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China intends to work with France and the entire international community to find "good ways to resolve the crisis" in Ukraine, as Beijing calls the war. He stated this in a column in Le Figaro, UNN reports.

"We understand the shock that the Ukrainian crisis has caused for Europeans. China is not the source of this crisis, nor is it a party or a participant," Xi Jinping said in an article published in Le Figaro.

We hope that peace and stability will quickly return to Europe, and we intend to work with France and the entire international community to find good solutions to the crisis - said the head of China.

In a column in Le Figaro at the beginning of his visit to France, the Chinese president promises to open Chinese markets to Western companies, assures that he understands the stakes of the "Ukrainian crisis" for Europeans, and says he is committed to mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between states.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in France to celebrate 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations - media