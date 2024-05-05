Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in France to celebrate 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations - media

The leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, arrives in France to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations. Xi Jinping plans to meet with Emmanuel Macron. This is reported by the French edition of Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday for a state visit. Xi Jinping was to be met by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at Paris Orly Airport.

On Monday, Xi Jinping, who came to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations, will continue meetings with Emmanuel Macron, who previously consulted with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It is noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join the Franco-Chinese duo at the Elysee Museum for a session that should allow them to raise trade disputes.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will put pressure on Beijing to cooperate with Russia and end the war in Ukraine.