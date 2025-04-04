French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the entire government on July 16, but they will continue to manage current affairs until a new government is appointed.
French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Gabriel Attal to remain as the country's prime minister for the time being to ensure stability after the parliamentary elections.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation on July 8, but will continue to serve until a new cabinet is formed due to the lack of an absolute majority in parliament.
French President Emmanuel Macron has made a 25-hour flight to New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, to regain control of the crisis sparked by violent protests against voting rights and independence demands.
France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violence over electoral reform.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in France on a state visit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations and meet with Emmanuel Macron.
The terrorist attack in a concert hall near moscow forced France to raise the terrorist threat level to an emergency level.
French lawmakers overwhelmingly supported a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, pledging to provide Ukraine with military aid, weapons and training, despite opposition from far-right and far-left parties.
Macron met with leaders of French political parties to drum up more support for Ukraine ahead of the EU elections, doubling down on calls for more military aid despite opposition from some parties, such as the far-right National Rally.
France may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces or help protect the borders, but French soldiers will not take part in direct combat.
France is banning the use of meat names for plant-based products due to legal uncertainty. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced this on Tuesday, February 27.
During a meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized their continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal expressed their differences over the conclusion of the EU trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur during a press conference in Berlin.
The French Prime Minister has promised additional measures to protect French farmers from unfair competition. This comes after farmers complained about income problems, regulation and environmental standards that put them at a disadvantage compared to foreign competitors.