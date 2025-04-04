$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8340 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15915 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56696 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199978 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115357 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378853 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212575 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243591 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254782 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Macron agrees to resign the government and French Prime Minister Attal

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the entire government on July 16, but they will continue to manage current affairs until a new government is appointed.

News of the World • July 16, 05:50 PM • 23129 views

Macron asked the current French Prime Minister to stay in office after the election

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Gabriel Attal to remain as the country's prime minister for the time being to ensure stability after the parliamentary elections.

News of the World • July 8, 10:59 AM • 16847 views

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will resign on July 8

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation on July 8, but will continue to serve until a new cabinet is formed due to the lack of an absolute majority in parliament.

Society • July 7, 07:37 PM • 54427 views

Macron visits New Caledonia to resolve crisis in unstable French territory

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a 25-hour flight to New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, to regain control of the crisis sparked by violent protests against voting rights and independence demands.

News of the World • May 22, 02:03 PM • 18713 views

France declares a state of emergency in its overseas territory - New Caledonia

France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violence over electoral reform.

Society • May 15, 08:45 PM • 26094 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in France to celebrate 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations - media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in France on a state visit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Franco-Chinese diplomatic relations and meet with Emmanuel Macron.

News of the World • May 5, 03:48 PM • 25167 views

France raises terrorism threat level after deadly terrorist attack in russia

The terrorist attack in a concert hall near moscow forced France to raise the terrorist threat level to an emergency level.

Politics • March 25, 12:58 AM • 48405 views

French Parliament supports security agreement with Ukraine despite differences

French lawmakers overwhelmingly supported a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, pledging to provide Ukraine with military aid, weapons and training, despite opposition from far-right and far-left parties.

War • March 12, 09:23 PM • 57399 views

Macron discusses aid to Ukraine with party leaders. Opposition says he said there are "no limits" to French support for Ukraine

Macron met with leaders of French political parties to drum up more support for Ukraine ahead of the EU elections, doubling down on calls for more military aid despite opposition from some parties, such as the far-right National Rally.

War • March 7, 01:55 PM • 24086 views

French Prime Minister considers russia a threat and supports Macron's statement on sending the French army to Ukraine

France may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces or help protect the borders, but French soldiers will not take part in direct combat.

Politics • February 29, 09:20 AM • 25119 views

France bans the use of meat names for plant products

France is banning the use of meat names for plant-based products due to legal uncertainty. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced this on Tuesday, February 27.

Economy • February 29, 04:37 AM • 104011 views

"Putin's checking account won't work": German Chancellor Scholz emphasizes support for Ukraine at meeting with French Prime Minister

During a meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized their continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

War • February 6, 11:27 AM • 29712 views

Scholz and Attal argue over EU-MERCOSUR trade deal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal expressed their differences over the conclusion of the EU trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur during a press conference in Berlin.

Economy • February 6, 04:44 AM • 116717 views

The French government promised farmers additional measures to protect them from unfair competition

The French Prime Minister has promised additional measures to protect French farmers from unfair competition. This comes after farmers complained about income problems, regulation and environmental standards that put them at a disadvantage compared to foreign competitors.

News of the World • January 28, 03:06 PM • 36169 views