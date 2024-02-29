$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 33427 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 125510 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

French Prime Minister considers russia a threat and supports Macron's statement on sending the French army to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25119 views

France may send troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces or help protect the borders, but French soldiers will not take part in direct combat.

French Prime Minister considers russia a threat and supports Macron's statement on sending the French army to Ukraine

France may send military personnel to Ukraine to work on air defense systems, train the Ukrainian army or protect certain sections of the border. This was stated by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, answering questions from members of the Senate, UNN reports with reference to Publicsenat.

Details

Answering a question in the Senate about Emmanuel Macron's words about sending troops to Ukraine, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that none of the senators could accept the prospect of a russian victory. He also emphasized the change in russia's position towards France.

Its stance has become tougher in the context of this conflict, but also towards us, France and its allies. With the multiplication of false information to intoxicate us or cyber attacks. The reality is that russia poses a direct and immediate threat to France in every respect. I am convinced that no one here can accept the prospect of russia winning this war, because we stand behind Ukraine

- Gabriel Attal said.

However, he softened the president's words, emphasizing that French soldiers should not directly participate in hostilities, but could train Ukrainian soldiers by conducting training missions.

When we talk about French soldiers, we can also talk about soldiers involved in exercises, air defense, or the defense of certain sections of the border

- He said.

He also recalled that the conference on Ukraine, which brought together 27 EU member states, concluded that it was necessary to go further on the possibility of supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

Context

Emmanuel Macron's statement that the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out continues to provoke reactions in France and elsewhere. In particular, it was commented on by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expects the French president to present details of new ideas for strengthening Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Gabriel Attal
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine
