Macron discusses aid to Ukraine with party leaders. Opposition says he said there are "no limits" to French support for Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 15733 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 49642 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 204613 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185408 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174912 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220431 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154903 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371585 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12250 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10337 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19504 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20146 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33314 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41173 views
Macron discusses aid to Ukraine with party leaders. Opposition says he said there are "no limits" to French support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24086 views

Macron met with leaders of French political parties to drum up more support for Ukraine ahead of the EU elections, doubling down on calls for more military aid despite opposition from some parties, such as the far-right National Rally.

Macron discusses aid to Ukraine with party leaders. Opposition says he said there are "no limits" to French support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron met with the leaders of the country's main political parties on Thursday, trying to make the case for more support for Ukraine ahead of this summer's European Parliament elections, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Last week, Macron stunned many in Europe by refusing to rule out sending Western ground troops to Ukraine.

Although members of the opposition condemned his remarks, Macron has since doubled down on his calls for more military aid to Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

The French president and party leaders were expected to discuss the war, in particular the results of an international conference on strengthening military support for Ukraine held in Paris last week.

According to Le Monde, the leaders of the French Communist Party (PCF) and the National Rally (RN), Fabien Roussel and Jordan Bardella, leaving the Elysee Palace, reported that Macron explained to party leaders during a meeting on Thursday that there are "no restrictions" and "no red lines" for France's support of Ukraine.

The French parliament will have the opportunity to vote on the country's strategy for Ukraine, including the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine last month, after debates in the lower house of the National Assembly next Tuesday and the upper house of the Senate on Wednesday.

On the eve of his meeting with the opposition, Macron spoke with his predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace late Wednesday night.

Speaking to journalists after the talks, Hollande called for more aid to Ukraine and European unity.

"The only possible answer is to show that we are in full solidarity with the Ukrainians, that we are providing them with all the support they need without taking part in any hostilities ourselves," Hollande said.

When asked about the possibility of sending troops, the former French socialist president said: "My position on military matters is that the less we say, the better.

On Wednesday, government spokeswoman Prisca Taveno said it was "quite clear" that the far-right National Rally (RN) does not support Macron's call to do everything to ensure Russia's defeat.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal accused RN of "supporting Russia more than Ukraine".

Addendum

"The National Rally (RN) is the largest opposition party in the lower house of the French parliament and is leading by a wide margin in European pre-election polls.

Most of Macron's European allies have said they will not send troops to Ukraine, while French officials have also insisted that any such forces could be sent to support operations such as demining, not to fight Russian forces.

In an apparent response to Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a "real" risk of nuclear war and said that "we also have weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
European Parliament
Gabriel Attal
Jordan
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Europe
Ukraine
