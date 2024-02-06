ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
"Putin's checking account won't work": German Chancellor Scholz emphasizes support for Ukraine at meeting with French Prime Minister

"Putin's checking account won't work": German Chancellor Scholz emphasizes support for Ukraine at meeting with French Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29674 views

During a meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized their continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Government leaders of leading European countries called for more support for Ukraine, noting the role of Washington, amid political disputes among U.S. political parties.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America and Tagesspiegel.

Details

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries amid current challenges.

During a meeting of politicians on February 5 in Berlin, they discussed joint weapons projects and military assistance to Ukraine.

I am very much in favor of the United States and Europe and all European countries making such a contribution that the Russian president's hopes to sit it out will not be realized. It is very obvious: he hopes that the time will come when we will not want to continue. And the signal from the United States and Europe to him should be: this will not work

- Olaf Scholz said.

The French Prime Minister confirmed that the French government supports the need for armed assistance to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.

We will continue to support Ukraine. We will contribute financial investments and military equipment to help Ukrainians. There are questions about the amount. There are also questions about the type of weapons provided to help Ukrainians

 ," said Gabriel Attal.

Attal mentioned that France has already confirmed the delivery of Scalp cruise missiles. Tagesspiegel reminds that last month Ukraine received 78 Caesar howitzers. In addition to the 40 Scalp cruise missiles, there are also hundreds of air-to-surface missiles A2SM.

On the German side, the issue of supplying Taurus missiles remains open. However, the German media have noted that in terms of deliveries, Germany is one of the most important suppliers of aid to Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

It is worth noting that last week, at a summit in Brussels, Scholz called on EU partners to provide more military assistance to Ukraine. The call was directed primarily to economically strong countries such as Italy, Spain and France. On February 9, the German chancellor is due to visit Washington, D.C., where he is expected to urge American politicians to unblock the decision on US aid to Ukraine.

Recall

The Ukraine-Israel funding bill remains at risk of failure due to Republican infighting in the US.

The Biden administration intends to veto a Republican-backed bill that would allocate $14 billion in aid to Israel alone, removing Ukraine from the package.

Meanwhile, Ukraine expects the EU to increase the supply of artillery shells as soon as possible. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

Parliament approves extension of martial law06.02.24, 13:21 • 23601 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
caesar-self-propelled-howitzerCAESAR self-propelled howitzer
gabriel-attalGabriel Attal
voice-of-americaVoice of America
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising