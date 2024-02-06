Parliament approves extension of martial law
Kyiv • UNN
Parliament approved the extension of martial law in Ukraine until May 13, 2024.
The Verkhovna Rada has approved a presidential decree extending martial law until May 13, 2024, the parliamentary corps reported, UNN reports.
Details
"Parliament approved the Presidential Decree (#10456) on the extension of martial law. For - 335. From February 14, 2023 for 90 days. According to May 13, 2024. This was already the tenth vote of the Council for martial law. Next, the signing by the President." - MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote in Telegram.
MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also reported the same in Telegram.
