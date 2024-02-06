Parliament approves extension of martial law

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a presidential decree extending martial law until May 13, 2024, the parliamentary corps reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Parliament approved the Presidential Decree (#10456) on the extension of martial law. For - 335. From February 14, 2023 for 90 days. According to May 13, 2024. This was already the tenth vote of the Council for martial law. Next, the signing by the President." - MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote in Telegram.

MP Oleksiy Goncharenko also reported the same in Telegram.

MP: Extension of martial law and mobilization passed parliamentary committee