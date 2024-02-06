Scholz and Attal argue over EU-MERCOSUR trade deal

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal argued over the conclusion of an EU trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

On Monday, at a press conference in Berlin, Gabriel Attal and Olaf Scholz discussed the prospects for a trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur.

Scholz called for a quick conclusion of the agreement with Mercosur, emphasizing its important geostrategic role and the possibility of creating a necessary market for German exports, especially in a recession.

I think we all agree that we need such agreements because they play an important geostrategic role - said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Attal, whose country is experiencing violent agricultural protests, said that the necessary "conditions" for signing an agreement with Mercosur are not yet in place.

We agree to disagree - French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

According to representatives of Mercosur, the deal could be concluded at the end of the month, but the French opposition questions this schedule.

The agreement, which has been under negotiation for almost 25 years, will open the protectionist Mercosur market to European exports, particularly cars and machinery. It will create an important market for Germany's export-oriented economy. At the same time, the agreement will allow South American countries to export more products to Europe, such as beef and wine, causing strong resistance from French farmers.

