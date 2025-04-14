Explosions in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out after impact

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, an enemy drone was spotted over Kharkiv, after which explosions rang out in the city.

It is previously known that one of the civilian enterprises in the Saltivskyi district was hit. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, rescuers are already working at the scene.

Details are currently being clarified, in particular information about possible victims. Local authorities are urging citizens to remain in shelters until the official signal to end the alarm.

Recall

The Air Force warned about an enemy UAV in the region.

Kharkiv is recording an increase in shelling: the enemy is targeting industrial facilities