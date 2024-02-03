ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In February, Ukraine and Germany may sign an agreement on "security guarantees"

In February, Ukraine and Germany may sign an agreement on "security guarantees"

Kyiv  •  UNN

Germany and Ukraine may sign an agreement on bilateral security guarantees during the Munich Security Conference on February 16.

Germany and Ukraine may sign an agreement on bilateral security guarantees during the Munich Security Conference. This was written by the FAZ publication, citing government sources, UNN reports .

Details

Berlin government circles clarified that the document could be signed on February 16 during the Munich Security Conference.

The German government spokeswoman said that talks between Federal Chancellor Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a security partnership would continue in the near future.

In turn, Olha Stefanyshyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, added that a draft agreement has already been developed. However, its text has not yet been fully agreed upon, but is "largely ready.

Ukraine and Germany hold a new round of talks on bilateral security commitments

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

