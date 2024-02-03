In February, Ukraine and Germany may sign an agreement on "security guarantees"

Germany and Ukraine may sign an agreement on bilateral security guarantees during the Munich Security Conference. This was written by the FAZ publication, citing government sources, UNN reports .

Berlin government circles clarified that the document could be signed on February 16 during the Munich Security Conference.

The German government spokeswoman said that talks between Federal Chancellor Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a security partnership would continue in the near future.

In turn, Olha Stefanyshyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, added that a draft agreement has already been developed. However, its text has not yet been fully agreed upon, but is "largely ready.

