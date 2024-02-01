Ukraine and Germany hold a new round of talks on bilateral security commitments

Another round of talks between Ukraine and Germany on bilateral security commitments has been held in Berlin, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

According to the Presidential Administration, a Ukrainian negotiating team led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held another round of talks with Germany during a working visit to Berlin on concluding a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support for our country.

Armored vehicles, shells and missiles for air defense: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

During the visit, Ihor Zhovkva also discussed with his German counterparts further deepening of bilateral cooperation in priority areas and thanked Germany for supporting today's EU decision on a €50 billion financial instrument for Ukraine for 2024-2027, the statement said.

The parties also agreed on a schedule of high-level contacts for the near future.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense and preparing an agreement on security guarantees: Zelensky talks to Scholz