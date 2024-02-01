ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102930 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130180 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172340 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177982 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167039 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245301 views

Ukraine and Germany hold a new round of talks on bilateral security commitments

Ukraine and Germany hold a new round of talks on bilateral security commitments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30511 views

Germany and Ukraine held talks in Berlin to conclude a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support for Ukraine. In addition, the parties agreed on a schedule of high-level contacts for the near future.

Another round of talks between Ukraine and Germany on bilateral security commitments has been held in Berlin, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

According to the Presidential Administration, a Ukrainian negotiating team led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held another round of talks with Germany during a working visit to Berlin on concluding a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support for our country.

Armored vehicles, shells and missiles for air defense: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine31.01.24, 13:03 • 24968 views

During the visit, Ihor Zhovkva also discussed with his German counterparts further deepening of bilateral cooperation in priority areas and thanked Germany for supporting today's EU decision on a €50 billion financial instrument for Ukraine for 2024-2027, the statement said.

The parties also agreed on a schedule of high-level contacts for the near future.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense and preparing an agreement on security guarantees: Zelensky talks to Scholz24.01.24, 19:02 • 29943 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising