Armored vehicles, shells and missiles for air defense: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany has updated the list of military aid transferred to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the German government.

Details

According to the updated list, Ukraine has received:

4 Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles;

24 FFG armored personnel carriers;



3 WiSENT 1 MC demining tanks;



1 Biber bridge paving tank;



14 mine trawls;



4 vehicles for border protection;



1 marine demining system;



1 surveillance system for satellite communications;



IRIS-T missiles for IRIS-T SLS launchers;



1040 155-mm shells;



450 snow chains;



194,000 rations;



Addendum

In addition, 6 Sea King Mk41 multipurpose helicopters (with spare parts) and 16 more mine trawls were added to the list of announced aid.

Recall

The German Ministry of Defense announced supplies for the Defense Forces for 2024 and said that it plans to train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers,

Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros