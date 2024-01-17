ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros

Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros

Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, announced more than seven billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024. This assistance is part of a joint effort to continue providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.

On January 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. The Chancellor's press service said that the conversation concerned support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. UNN reports .

Details

As Scholz himself stated, the two politicians agreed that they wanted to continue to provide financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine.

Today I spoke with the President of the United States on the phone. In 2024, Germany will provide (Ukraine - ed.) with military goods worth more than seven billion euros

he said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

