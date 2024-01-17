Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, announced more than seven billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024. This assistance is part of a joint effort to continue providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.
On January 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. The Chancellor's press service said that the conversation concerned support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. UNN reports .
Details
As Scholz himself stated, the two politicians agreed that they wanted to continue to provide financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine.
Today I spoke with the President of the United States on the phone. In 2024, Germany will provide (Ukraine - ed.) with military goods worth more than seven billion euros
