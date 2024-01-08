Scholz calls on Europe to increase military support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on other EU countries to increase military support for Ukraine this year. The German politician said this after a meeting with the new Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, in Berlin, UNN reports with reference to Handelsblatt.

Details

In any case, the arms supplies to Ukraine planned by most EU member states so far are too low. Therefore, I call on our allies in the European Union to also step up their efforts in favor of Ukraine - Scholz said.

According to him, by the next summit on February 1 at the latest, the EU needs to have the most accurate idea of what European partners will contribute to support Ukraine this year.

"Europe must demonstrate that it stands on the side of Ukraine, on the side of freedom, international law and European values," he warned.

Addendum

The German chancellor emphasized that his country is the largest donor of aid to Ukraine after the United States and has allocated 8 billion euros for this year alone to supply Ukraine with weapons and military equipment, not counting humanitarian and financial support.

Recall

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernová, called on international partners to provide additional support to Ukrainein the wake of the massive missile attack on January 2.