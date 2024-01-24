Strengthening Ukraine's air defense and preparing an agreement on security guarantees: Zelensky talks to Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense system and preparing an agreement between Ukraine and Germany on security guarantees, UNN reports.

"We discussed in detail further defense cooperation, including strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, as well as artillery and armored vehicles. We also paid attention to the start of the actual negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU. I noted the important role of Germany in this and emphasized the need for further support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Also, according to the Head of State, the parties discussed the issue of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the EU.

"We also discussed the preparation of the agreement between Ukraine and Germany on security guarantees and measures of bilateral political dialogue in the nearest future," the President added.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked him for his personal efforts in Germany's comprehensive long-term support for Ukraine, the increase in defense assistance to our country this year to €8 billion, and the recent decision to transfer six Sea King Mk41 helicopters to Ukraine.