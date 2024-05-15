ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
France declares a state of emergency in its overseas territory - New Caledonia

France declares a state of emergency in its overseas territory - New Caledonia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26056 views

France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violence over electoral reform.

In the evening of May 15, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced a state of emergency in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean, where violence has broken out in recent days. This is reported by BFMTV, UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the declaration of a state of emergency, New Caledonia will deploy a military contingent to ensure the security of ports and the airport, and ban the social network TikTok.

The High Commissioner of New Caledonia, Louis Le Frank, who asked for army reinforcements to protect Noumea Airport, also announced a curfew on the territory.

On the morning of May 16, the next meeting of the interagency group will be held, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron. Due to the situation in New Caledonia, he postponed his planned visit.

Context

Since Monday, New Caledonia, which has long sought independence, has been protesting against a constitutional reform of voting rights that would allow residents who have lived in the territory for 10 years to vote in local elections.

At least three people were killed in the clashes and four others, including gendarmes, were seriously injured. In total, the number of wounded exceeds 300.

In 2021, New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly in favor of renouncing its independence from France in a referendum.

France to hand over new batch of Aster surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

