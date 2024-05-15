France to hand over new batch of Aster surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine

France will supply Ukraine with a new batch of Aster surface-to-air missiles to keep SAMP-T operational, said Armed Forces Minister Sebastian Lecorneuil at the National Assembly, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

I just signed off on a second batch of Aster missiles to keep the SAMP-T (Medium Range/Surface-to-Air System)... running - the minister explained.

Recall

Ukraine seeks permission from the White House to use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike Russian military targets on Russian territory to counter the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.