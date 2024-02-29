France bans the use of meat names for plant products

France introduces a ban on the use of meat names for plant products. This is reported by Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

In response to the agricultural crisis and farmers' protests, France has taken a decisive step by issuing a decree banning the use of meat product names for plant-based counterparts due to legal uncertainty. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal made the announcement on Tuesday, February 27.

The decree, which is part of a new French "sovereignty plan" for livestock, includes a significant financial contribution of €400 million in aid. The move meets longstanding demands from the farming sector.

According to the new legislation, terms such as fillet, fillet, rump, steak, escalope, ham, flank are prohibited for plant-based products.

Products containing vegetable proteins will be able to use these terms only if certain thresholds are met, such as no more than 0.1% vegetable protein for "liquid whole egg" and other criteria for different products.

Add

Failure to comply with the law may result in fines of up to €1,500 for individuals and €7,500 for companies. It is important to note, however, that this ban does not apply to products manufactured or sold in other EU member states or third countries.

French Senate includes the right to abortion in the Constitution