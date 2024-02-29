France bans the use of meat names for plant products

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33263 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 124827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 291261 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245199 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252044 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372240 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 56625 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 124785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 291214 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218494 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245169 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22377 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30270 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30057 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77309 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 84357 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

France bans the use of meat names for plant products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104011 views

France is banning the use of meat names for plant-based products due to legal uncertainty. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced this on Tuesday, February 27.

France bans the use of meat names for plant products

France introduces a ban on the use of meat names for plant products. This is reported by Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

In response to the agricultural crisis and farmers' protests, France has taken a decisive step by issuing a decree banning the use of meat product names for plant-based counterparts due to legal uncertainty. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal made the announcement on Tuesday, February 27.

The decree, which is part of a new French "sovereignty plan" for livestock, includes a significant financial contribution of €400 million in aid. The move meets longstanding demands from the farming sector.

According to the new legislation, terms such as fillet, fillet, rump, steak, escalope, ham, flank are prohibited for plant-based products.

Products containing vegetable proteins will be able to use these terms only if certain thresholds are met, such as no more than 0.1% vegetable protein for "liquid whole egg" and other criteria for different products.

Add

Failure to comply with the law may result in fines of up to €1,500 for individuals and €7,500 for companies. It is important to note, however, that this ban does not apply to products manufactured or sold in other EU member states or third countries.

French Senate includes the right to abortion in the Constitution29.02.24, 01:15 • 106949 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the WorldAgronomy news
Gabriel Attal
European Union
France
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02