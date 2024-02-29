French Senate includes the right to abortion in the Constitution

The French Senate approves the inclusion of the right to abortion in the Constitution.

This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

The French Senate voted to include the right to abortion in the country's constitution.

The decision was supported by 267 votes in favor and only 50 against.

At the next stage, the draft law will be submitted to the French National Assembly for a vote, where it is expected to be approved by a three-fifths majority.

The adoption of this law caused positive reactions among French politicians and was also noted as an important moment for President Emmanuel Macron.

