Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process with international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, which are scheduled for May 15-16 in Istanbul, UNN reports.

To form a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process with international partners of Ukraine - delegations of the Republic of Turkey and the United States of America, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, scheduled for May 15-16, 2025 (Istanbul, Republic of Turkey), to achieve a just and sustainable peace - the statement said.

The delegation includes:

Umerov Rustem Enverovych - Minister of Defense of Ukraine, head of the delegation;

Kyslytsia Serhiy Olehovych - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Poklad Oleksandr Valentynovych - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Luhovskyi Oleh Vasyliovych - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Shevchenko Oleksiy Mykolayovych - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Skibitskyi Vadym Vasyliovych - Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Shynkaryov Yevhen Mykhailovych - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Diakov Oleksandr Ivanovych - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Malovatskyi Oleksiy Volodymyrovych - Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Sherikhov Oleksandr Ihorovych - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Kuzmychov Heorhiy Yuriyovych - Protocol Officer of the Office for Support of the Service Activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, member of the delegation;

Bevz Oleksandr Oleksandrovych - Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, member of the delegation.

The head of the delegation was allowed to:

to make changes to the composition of the delegation of Ukraine with the consent of the President of Ukraine;

to involve, in accordance with the established procedure, employees of state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations with the consent of their heads, scientific advisors and experts to ensure the work of the delegation of Ukraine.

To declare invalid the Decree of the President of Ukraine of April 4, 2022 No. 211/2022 "On the delegation of Ukraine for participation in negotiations with the Russian Federation on the preparation and согласования of the draft agreement on security guarantees of Ukraine - the decree says.

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

Additions

Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation similar to a dummy.

But Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it is aimed at trying to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Zelenskyy also reported that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight or tomorrow morning. Delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians.