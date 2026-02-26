Night attack on Kharkiv: at least 14 injured
Kyiv • UNN
At least 14 people were injured as a result of a combined night attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs. Private residential buildings in Saltivskyi and Slobidskyi districts were destroyed, and a high-rise building was hit.
Details
According to him, among the injured is a 7-year-old boy. Everyone is receiving highly qualified medical care.
In turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy strike in the Saltivskyi district of the city.
There is a fire and rubble at the scene. ... Another private house was completely destroyed in the Slobidskyi district. One person was injured there, and more people may be under the rubble.
In addition, he indicated that there is information about a direct hit on a residential high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
Recall
On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy launched a combined air attack on Kharkiv.
