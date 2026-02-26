Night attack on Kharkiv: at least 14 injured

As a result of the enemy's night combined attack on Kharkiv and the village of Rai-Olenivka, at least 14 people were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured is a 7-year-old boy. Everyone is receiving highly qualified medical care.

In turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that a private residential building was destroyed by an enemy strike in the Saltivskyi district of the city.

There is a fire and rubble at the scene. ... Another private house was completely destroyed in the Slobidskyi district. One person was injured there, and more people may be under the rubble. - stated Terekhov.

In addition, he indicated that there is information about a direct hit on a residential high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Recall

On the night of Thursday, February 26, the enemy launched a combined air attack on Kharkiv.

