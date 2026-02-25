FPV drone on fiber optic cable recorded for the first time in Kharkiv

$43.260.03
07:42 PM • 3236 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 8768 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 12069 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 12066 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 12939 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 13321 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23979 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17840 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17267 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31698 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Near Zaporizhzhia, GUR fighters destroyed assault groups and cut off Russian logisticsVideoFebruary 25, 11:49 AM • 4040 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 21558 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealed03:37 PM • 4754 views
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies03:51 PM • 5974 views
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system06:56 PM • 6006 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 23982 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 31700 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 53259 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 62934 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 80872 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Spain
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 22791 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 26431 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 29287 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 32461 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 40668 views
FPV drone on fiber optic cable recorded for the first time in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

On February 25, Russian military forces used an FPV drone on a fiber optic cable in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, marking the first such incident. The drone hit a tree, and a criminal investigation has been launched.

FPV drone on fiber optic cable recorded for the first time in Kharkiv

The first recorded use of an FPV drone on fiber optics has been reported in Kharkiv, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 25, at about 3:00 PM, servicemen of the Russian armed forces, violating the laws and customs of war, used a 13-inch FPV drone on fiber optics in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

The drone hit a tree. 

This fact is the first recorded case of the use of an FPV drone on fiber optics in Kharkiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia is switching to fiber-optic drones on a massive scale: Budanov explains why this is a problem31.12.24, 16:00 • 21069 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv