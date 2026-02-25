FPV drone on fiber optic cable recorded for the first time in Kharkiv

The first recorded use of an FPV drone on fiber optics has been reported in Kharkiv, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 25, at about 3:00 PM, servicemen of the Russian armed forces, violating the laws and customs of war, used a 13-inch FPV drone on fiber optics in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

The drone hit a tree.

This fact is the first recorded case of the use of an FPV drone on fiber optics in Kharkiv since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia is switching to fiber-optic drones on a massive scale: Budanov explains why this is a problem