USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, trilateral talks between the US-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey will take place in Istanbul. It is not yet known whether a four-way meeting will take place - US-Russia-Ukraine-Turkey.
Tomorrow in Istanbul, trilateral talks between the US-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey will be on the agenda. This is reported by Anadolu, citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which provide information on the peace talks, reports UNN.
Details
According to media reports, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, a US delegation led by Foreign Minister Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and a Russian delegation led by Russian presidential adviser Medinsky will be in Istanbul tomorrow.
Several more meetings will be held in various formats. Trilateral talks between the US-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey will be on the agenda
According to the publication, it is not yet known whether a four-way meeting will take place - US-Russia-Ukraine-Turkey.
The meeting between the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Russian delegation in Istanbul has ended15.05.2025, 22:18 • 1044 views
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations in Istanbul may start tonight, or tomorrow morning. The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians.
Russian media, citing sources, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have been postponed to May 16.