The meeting between the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Russian delegation in Istanbul has ended

The meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Russian delegation in Dolmabahce has ended in Istanbul, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

According to Russian media, the working day of the Russian delegation in Istanbul on May 15 is not over.

The Ukrainian delegation did not arrive, but other events are possible - Russian media reports.

A meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Russian delegation, headed by Medinsky, has begun in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight, or tomorrow morning. Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the question is only for the Russians.

Russian media, citing sources, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have been postponed to May 16.