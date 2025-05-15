$41.540.04
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

A meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Russian delegation, headed by Medinsky, has begun in Istanbul

 430 views

Hakan Fidan began a meeting with the Russian delegation headed by Putin's aide Medinsky. The negotiations are taking place in Istanbul, at the Dolmabahce Palace in the evening of May 15.

A meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the Russian delegation, headed by Medinsky, has begun in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with a Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, on Thursday evening, May 15.

This is reported by Anadolu, передає УНН.

Details

A meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Russian delegation led by Russian President Vladimir Medinsky began in Istanbul on May 15. He and his colleagues were previously delegated by Putin for negotiations with Ukraine.

Prior to this, it became known from official sources that the head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, will meet with a Russian delegation led by Putin's assistant.

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight, or tomorrow morning. The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is to the Russians.

Russian media, citing sources, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have been postponed to May 16.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
