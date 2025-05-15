Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with a Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, on Thursday evening, May 15.

This is reported by Anadolu, передає УНН.

Details

A meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Russian delegation led by Russian President Vladimir Medinsky began in Istanbul on May 15. He and his colleagues were previously delegated by Putin for negotiations with Ukraine.

Prior to this, it became known from official sources that the head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, will meet with a Russian delegation led by Putin's assistant.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations in Istanbul may begin tonight, or tomorrow morning. The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is to the Russians.

Russian media, citing sources, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have been postponed to May 16.