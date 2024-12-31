An explosion occurs in Kyiv during an air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was reported in the capital of Ukraine. Prior to that, an air raid was announced and residents were urged to go to shelters.
An explosion has occurred in Kyiv. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Earlier, it was reported that an air raid alert had been declared in the capital of Ukraine, and the population was urged to go to shelters.
