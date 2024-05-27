Stoltenberg: we have no plans to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there are no plans to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine or send NATO aircraft into Ukrainian airspace. He said this during a press conference on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Let me emphasize once again: what we are doing when it comes to supporting Ukraine does not make NATO Allies a party to the conflict. NATO essentially has two tasks when it comes to Ukraine. One is to support Ukraine, and we do, and the other is to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine. We do not want a full-scale conflict between Russia and NATO. NATO does not want a conflict with Russia," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, "the fact that we support Ukraine does not make NATO and NATO allies a party to the conflict.

And therefore, we have no plans of deploying NATO troops into Ukraine or send NATO air capabilities into Ukrainian airspace, but we are providing critical support to Ukraine so they can defend themselves - Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered