NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6408 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84478 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146209 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240986 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172254 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163904 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111590 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42794 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61635 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107502 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63559 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220437 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232948 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220047 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6408 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15349 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22201 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107502 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111590 views
NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered

NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22075 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the allies should consider arms restrictions on Ukraine, arguing that "under international law, the right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the allies should consider some of the arms restrictions on Ukraine, especially in light of the nature of the fighting currently taking place in the Kharkiv region, arguing that the right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside of Ukraine. He said this during a press conference on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"We, as NATO allies, have the right to help Ukraine defend its right to self-defense. And that is exactly what NATO Allies have done by providing military support to Ukraine. This does not make NATO or NATO Allies a party to the conflict. We are providing support to Ukraine, but we are not sending NATO troops or NATO assets to participate in the conflict either on the ground or in the airspace over Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

It is up to the allies to decide on restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine. This is not a NATO decision, it is a decision made by individual allies. Individual allies have made different decisions. Some allies have no restrictions, other allies have imposed other restrictions. I mean, I think it's time to look at some of these restrictions. Because we have to remember that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, they are defending their land, their territory. And according to international law, the right to self-defense includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside of Ukraine. This is part of self-defense

- Stoltenberg said.

According to him, "we see this very clearly demonstrated now in the battles in the Kharkiv region, because they are actually, Russian troops are on the territory of Russia, attacking directly across the border, the territory of Ukraine.

"The front line is more or less the border line, and if you cannot attack Russian troops from the other side of the front line because they are on the other side of the border, then of course you really reduce the ability of Ukrainian forces to defend themselves. Because then the Russians can just shoot without being attacked in return," the NATO Secretary General pointed out.

And some allies have lifted restrictions, others have not. My message is that I think we should look at these restrictions now, because by having too many restrictions, we tie one hand on the back of the Ukrainian armed forces, because they lose the ability to defend themselves

- Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, he reiterated that "these are national decisions, there is no NATO decision on restrictions, and there are different restrictions on different types of weapons." "So I am not saying that there will be absolutely no restrictions in the future, but I am saying that we need to consider these national restrictions, especially in light of the nature of the fighting that is now taking place in the Kharkiv region, where the Russians can be protected by a national border that is more or less the same as the front line," the NATO Secretary General concluded.

Stoltenberg expects agreement in July on strengthening NATO's role in supporting Ukraine and multiyear financial pledge27.05.24, 14:18 • 16951 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

