Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Sumy region. Tracks and contact network were damaged, but traffic was restored, there were no casualties.

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

Railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Sumy region were under enemy attacks this night and this morning, there were no victims or injured, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, there are consequences of enemy attacks for the railway in three regions:

  • in Kharkiv region, UAV fragments hit the track - the railway workers temporarily blocked traffic to allow the police and the State Emergency Service to neutralize the remnants of the enemy drone, traffic was promptly restored;
    • in Donetsk region, in Sloviansk, the contact network was damaged as a result of hostilities, and fragments of the FPV drone also damaged the glass in the train car. In the morning, Sloviansk was under another enemy shelling, during which windows in the station building were damaged;
      • in Sumy region, an enemy UAV slightly damaged the track, but traffic on the section is carried out without delays.

        "There are no victims or injured among employees and passengers in all cases. Railway workers continue to quickly repair infrastructure and ensure traffic in the country, despite the enemy's attempts to interfere and stop it," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

        SocietyWarEconomy
        Donetsk Oblast
        Sloviansk
        Sumy Oblast
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Ukrainian Railways
