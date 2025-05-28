Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

Railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Sumy region were under enemy attacks this night and this morning, there were no victims or injured, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, there are consequences of enemy attacks for the railway in three regions:

in Kharkiv region, UAV fragments hit the track - the railway workers temporarily blocked traffic to allow the police and the State Emergency Service to neutralize the remnants of the enemy drone, traffic was promptly restored;

in Donetsk region, in Sloviansk, the contact network was damaged as a result of hostilities, and fragments of the FPV drone also damaged the glass in the train car. In the morning, Sloviansk was under another enemy shelling, during which windows in the station building were damaged;

in Sumy region, an enemy UAV slightly damaged the track, but traffic on the section is carried out without delays.

"There are no victims or injured among employees and passengers in all cases. Railway workers continue to quickly repair infrastructure and ensure traffic in the country, despite the enemy's attempts to interfere and stop it," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

