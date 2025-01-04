Vereshchuk: Deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine may be extended

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that the idea of extending the deadline for voluntary return to service after unauthorized departure of military units is currently being discussed. She reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the deputy head of the OP, Ukraine is considering extending the term for voluntary return to service after unauthorized abandonment of a unit.

According to her, this proposal was discussed at an interagency meeting on veteran policy and social protection of the military.

On January 1, 2025, the deadline for voluntary return to service from the AFU expired. The idea is to extend this deadline (for how long is a matter of discussion), - Vereshchuk said.

She said that discussions on this issue are currently underway with the Verkhovna Rada's Defense Committee.

Among other measures to address the problem of the NWO, it is proposed to more actively involve recruiters from combat units.

If someone manages to successfully return a fighter to service, then we should let people work and support them in every way possible. (By the way, we should not allow a situation where a unit has agreed to take a person after the combat training to itself, but he is sent to another unit) - Vereshchuk added.

Recall

Last November, Zelenskyy signed a law on the voluntary return to service of conscripts who deserted for the first time. The law provides for the restoration of payments and social guarantees for those who return voluntarily.

According to the document, during martial law, military personnel who first arbitrarily left military units or places of service or deserted and voluntarily arrived at the place of service and expressed their readiness to continue military service, military service and the contract are extended.

Payments of cash and food, clothing, and other types of support, benefits, and social guarantees resume.

Criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.