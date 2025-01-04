Vereshchuk: Deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine may be extended

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157501 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132752 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139994 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137476 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111860 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168909 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137215 views
Vereshchuk: Deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine may be extended

Vereshchuk: Deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine may be extended

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42933 views

Ukraine is discussing extending the deadline for the voluntary return of soldiers after they leave their units without permission. The issue is being discussed at an interagency meeting and with the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk said that the idea of extending the deadline for voluntary return to service after unauthorized departure of military units is currently being discussed. She reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the deputy head of the OP, Ukraine is considering extending the term for voluntary return to service after unauthorized abandonment of a unit.

According to her, this proposal was discussed at an interagency meeting on veteran policy and social protection of the military.

On January 1, 2025, the deadline for voluntary return to service from the AFU expired. The idea is to extend this deadline (for how long is a matter of discussion),

- Vereshchuk said.

She said that discussions on this issue are currently underway with the Verkhovna Rada's Defense Committee.

Among other measures to address the problem of the NWO, it is proposed to more actively involve recruiters from combat units.

If someone manages to successfully return a fighter to service, then we should let people work and support them in every way possible. (By the way, we should not allow a situation where a unit has agreed to take a person after the combat training to itself, but he is sent to another unit)

- Vereshchuk added.

Recall

Last November, Zelenskyy signed a law on the voluntary return to service of conscripts who deserted for the first time. The law provides for the restoration of payments and social guarantees for those who return voluntarily.

According to the document, during martial law, military personnel who first arbitrarily left military units or places of service or deserted and voluntarily arrived at the place of service and expressed their readiness to continue military service, military service and the contract are extended.

Payments of cash and food, clothing, and other types of support, benefits, and social guarantees resume.

Criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iryna-vereshchukIryna Vereshchuk

