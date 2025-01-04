ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155248 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131510 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138851 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111598 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167857 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Polish government develops evacuation plans in case of natural disasters or military threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30849 views

The Polish government is developing detailed rules for the evacuation of the population and cultural property in case of emergency. The plan envisages the allocation of 0.3% of GNP and should be ready in three months.

The Ministry of the Interior of Poland develops rules and regulations for the evacuation of civilians and national cultural property. They may be needed in the event of a natural disaster or military threat. This was reported by The Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Polish government is working on an evacuation plan. The project should be completed within three months.

This initiative is related to the recently adopted draft law on the protection of civilians, which came into force on January 1.

Its creation was influenced by the recent floods in southern Poland and heightened tensions in the region due to the war in Ukraine, which is opposing the Russian invasion.

Ambassador: Ukraine and Poland conduct “constructive historical dialogue” on exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy04.01.25, 18:29 • 34618 views

According to the draft law, which still needs to be approved by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's cabinet, at least 0.3% of the annual gross national product is to be spent on evacuation preparedness. The document should clearly define the responsibilities and coordination of civilian security services responsible for moving people to safe places.

Special attention is paid to the protection of cultural property. The plan provides for the development of guidelines for the safe evacuation and protection of works of art to preserve them in the event of an emergency.

About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation04.01.25, 17:44 • 28389 views

Olga Rozgon

donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

