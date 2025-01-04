Polish government develops evacuation plans in case of natural disasters or military threat

The Ministry of the Interior of Poland develops rules and regulations for the evacuation of civilians and national cultural property. They may be needed in the event of a natural disaster or military threat. This was reported by The Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Polish government is working on an evacuation plan. The project should be completed within three months.

This initiative is related to the recently adopted draft law on the protection of civilians, which came into force on January 1.

Its creation was influenced by the recent floods in southern Poland and heightened tensions in the region due to the war in Ukraine, which is opposing the Russian invasion.

According to the draft law, which still needs to be approved by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's cabinet, at least 0.3% of the annual gross national product is to be spent on evacuation preparedness. The document should clearly define the responsibilities and coordination of civilian security services responsible for moving people to safe places.

Special attention is paid to the protection of cultural property. The plan provides for the development of guidelines for the safe evacuation and protection of works of art to preserve them in the event of an emergency.

