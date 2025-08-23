$41.220.00
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin stated the need to change approaches to the solidarity pension system in Ukraine, excluding special and increased pensions from it. He also emphasized the importance of protecting personal pension contributions and converting special pensions into professional ones.

Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributions

In Ukraine, the pension system is quite unstable. The approaches of the solidarity pension system need to be changed. From these contributions, no special pensions, increased pensions should be paid. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Solidarity pension system

"The pension system is quite unstable, we all know about its deficit, about low pensions, this is what everyone is talking about. People do not trust the solidarity pension system. This is what we have to change, we have to change the approaches of the solidarity pension system. The solidarity pension system should be about solidarity. From these contributions, no special pensions, increased pensions, or any things that overload the solidarity system should be paid," Uliutin said.

The Minister noted that the solidarity pension system should be clear and transparent.

"How much you contributed to this system, that's how much you will receive in the future," Uliutin said.

Uliutin commented on the transfer of special pensions to professional pensions.

"The second part is the transfer of special pensions to professional pensions. That is, any additional things that an employer wants to do for his employee on a professional basis should be financed from another accumulative part, without overloading the solidarity system. Ideally, such pensions, these additional parts on a professional basis should be paid from the employer's contributions, or from the body that creates such pensions," Uliutin said.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum pension by 203 hryvnias in 202601.07.25, 12:15 • 1181 view

The Minister noted that the employer can encourage a person with a certain increase in bonuses in the future in the pension system.

"A large layer that we have to solve and we are now actively communicating with experts inside is the pensions of servicemen. This is quite a big issue. It is really complex. We will develop this in the bill on professional pensions," Uliutin said.

Accumulative system

Uliutin stated that the main task is to protect personal pension contributions in Ukraine.

"This is when to start thinking about a pension. These should be exclusively your own, personal contributions, those that you wish to receive in the future. The main thing is to ensure the protection of these contributions. It is necessary to create a financial mechanism that will protect contributions in the future, in 10, 20, 30 years. Currently, we have started talking with our international partners about the fact that until the Stock Market is created in Ukraine, we can talk about some international instruments to protect such contributions," the minister said.

Limiting coefficients for the largest pensions have been introduced: what it means and who will be affected04.01.25, 17:02 • 41564 views

Addition

In early August, the Ministry of Social Policy stated that the model of citizen support in Ukraine would be changed, with pension provision and targeted support being priorities.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine