Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Over 237,000 people, including 17,200 children, need to be evacuated from Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. From June 1 to August 22, over 64,000 people have already been evacuated.

Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of Ukraine

In Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, over 200,000 people need evacuation. These are people living in dangerous zones. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The ministry said that this year, from June 1 to August 22, over 64,000 people were evacuated from the two regions. At the same time, there are still people who need evacuation, and many of them are children.

Another 237,000 people need evacuation - these are people who continue to live in dangerous zones, including almost 17,200 children

- the message says.

They also informed that the transit point in Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region) is one of the key points for evacuation. In addition, a new point is operating in Lozova (Kharkiv region) and another one is starting to operate in Voloske (Dnipropetrovsk region).

The transit point in Lozova can accommodate 244 people, and in three days of its operation, 224 people have already received comprehensive assistance at this point. Yesterday morning, 17 people were at the transit point. All others went deeper into the country to temporary accommodation places

- the ministry said.

In addition, the Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba noted that each region from which evacuation is carried out to safer regions has a partner - a host region.

Thus, Rivne, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv regions are currently receiving evacuees. At the same time, Vinnytsia and Poltava are preparing to receive internally displaced persons if necessary.

We are reformatting the work of transit points so that they perform an exclusively temporary function, and people can move to safer regions within a day

- Kuleba emphasized.

The ministry also added that evacuation trains with additional carriages continue to run.

Thus, since August 15, over 430 people have already been evacuated to Kyiv, Lviv, and Rivne. The next routes are also planned, and additional evacuation trains have been allocated.

Ukrzaliznytsia will work on expanding evacuation routes: trains can depart from Pavlohrad and Dnipro to Poltava, Odesa, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad

- the post says.

In addition, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Capacity of Ukraine is working on organizing temporary accommodation for 2,000 people with limited mobility.

"Additionally, it is necessary to ensure direct transportation of people with limited mobility who need medical care from evacuation points to specialized hospitals," the ministry summarized.

