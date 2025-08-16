Forced evacuation of families with children from 5 settlements has begun in Donetsk Oblast

In Donetsk Oblast, forced evacuation of families with children has begun from five settlements. This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children has begun by force from Druzhkivka and the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka, Rohanske. - he wrote on Telegram.

Approximately 1879 children currently remain in these settlements. People are evacuated free of charge to safe regions daily, and volunteers provide assistance.

According to Filashkin, elderly people, families with children, and even pets are leaving.

Olena from Druzhkivka says she is taking her son, cat, and hamster with her – they have already survived shelling and destruction of their home. Everyone is asked to have no more than two bags; other belongings can be sent by mail. - noted the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

He also reminded of the contacts where detailed information and assistance can be obtained 24/7:

0-800-500-121, +0730500121 (Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal)

Evacuation of seriously ill and disabled people: 0-800-332-614, 0-800-888-888

CF "Angels of Salvation": 0800 334 620

Payments during evacuation: 066-285-62-90.

