The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.

August 23, 07:20 AM • 22315 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 22189 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 23230 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 15243 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
August 22, 03:16 PM • 37589 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 30508 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 27663 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25242 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24744 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13896 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusives
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 20725 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoAugust 23, 07:59 AM • 11222 views
Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attackedPhotoVideoAugust 23, 09:07 AM • 5488 views
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed dronePhotoAugust 23, 09:13 AM • 9058 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - mediaAugust 23, 09:52 AM • 11993 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM • 22315 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 20725 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 23230 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 25073 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 03:16 PM • 37589 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Alexander Stubb
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Spain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 27661 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 17652 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 19579 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 22281 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 29847 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Euro
KAB-500
KAB-250

The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva announced that the development of security guarantees for Ukraine is being carried out through military and political tracks. The list of guarantees will be ready in a few days, after which a meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin is expected.

The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.

The development of security guarantees for Ukraine is currently underway on two tracks – military and political. Very soon, literally within a few days, a list of security guarantees will be ready. After that, Ukraine expects the next formats, in particular, a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Putin. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, according to UNN.

We continue to talk with our partners. It is very important that the American side has a real picture. It seems to me that with each passing day this picture becomes clearer for the American side, for the president, for his team, because communication does not stop literally for a single day after the meeting of the two presidents in the Oval Office, then a broad meeting in the White House. A number of telephone and video conversations have already taken place

- said Zhovkva.

He noted that the Ukrainian side explains to American partners, European partners, partners from other states what is actually happening.

It is not surprising for us that Russia does not want peace. But when President Trump, after talking with Putin, proposed the format of a bilateral meeting, the President of Ukraine said: Yes, I am ready

- Zhovkva noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready and will not set any additional preconditions.

We will properly prepare for this meeting (with Putin - ed.). Work is currently underway. The development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks - military, where the General Staffs communicate with each other, and political, where the head of the Presidential Office Yermak works with his colleagues. Very soon, literally within a few days, we will have a list of these security guarantees ready. After that, we expect the next formats

- Zhovkva said.

Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy23.08.25, 14:35 • 3102 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak thinks that the first drafts of security guarantees that Ukraine will receive will be ready next week.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oval Office
Office of the President of Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine