The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.

The development of security guarantees for Ukraine is currently underway on two tracks – military and political. Very soon, literally within a few days, a list of security guarantees will be ready. After that, Ukraine expects the next formats, in particular, a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Putin. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, according to UNN.

We continue to talk with our partners. It is very important that the American side has a real picture. It seems to me that with each passing day this picture becomes clearer for the American side, for the president, for his team, because communication does not stop literally for a single day after the meeting of the two presidents in the Oval Office, then a broad meeting in the White House. A number of telephone and video conversations have already taken place - said Zhovkva.

He noted that the Ukrainian side explains to American partners, European partners, partners from other states what is actually happening.

It is not surprising for us that Russia does not want peace. But when President Trump, after talking with Putin, proposed the format of a bilateral meeting, the President of Ukraine said: Yes, I am ready - Zhovkva noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready and will not set any additional preconditions.

We will properly prepare for this meeting (with Putin - ed.). Work is currently underway. The development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks - military, where the General Staffs communicate with each other, and political, where the head of the Presidential Office Yermak works with his colleagues. Very soon, literally within a few days, we will have a list of these security guarantees ready. After that, we expect the next formats - Zhovkva said.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak thinks that the first drafts of security guarantees that Ukraine will receive will be ready next week.