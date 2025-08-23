$41.220.00
In Kharkiv, men who attacked the mother of a Ukrainian soldier were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In Kharkiv, four men, including a 55-year-old suburban resident, were notified of suspicion in a robbery attack on the 89-year-old mother of a Ukrainian soldier. The attackers believed that the woman kept about 50 thousand US dollars in the apartment.

In Kharkiv, men who attacked the mother of a Ukrainian soldier were notified of suspicion

In Kharkiv, a 55-year-old resident of the Kharkiv suburb and his accomplices were notified of suspicion for committing an armed robbery against the mother of a Ukrainian serviceman. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Today, under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, four men were notified of suspicion of robbery committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law and combined with penetration into a dwelling, aimed at seizing property on a large scale (Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

According to preliminary investigation data, a 55-year-old resident of the Kharkiv suburb found people to carry out the criminal intent. Among them were his acquaintance, as well as two Georgian citizens whom he brought from Kremenchuk, Poltava region, to Kharkiv.

In court, prosecutors will petition for the pre-trial detention of all suspects.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SU GUNP in Kharkiv region.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, a group that committed an armed robbery against an 89-year-old mother of a Ukrainian serviceman was detained in Kharkiv. The attackers believed that the woman kept about 50 thousand US dollars in the apartment.

Olga Rozgon

