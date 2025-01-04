About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151244 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136928 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173411 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132961 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131991 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50796 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101751 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103961 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182664 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131991 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132961 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143584 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135157 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152293 views
Actual
About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation

About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28388 views

Up to 20 unidentified drones have been spotted in the port of Køge near Copenhagen. Police confirmed sightings of four large UAVs and launched an investigation into the incident amid fears of Russian hybrid attacks.

Danish police said Saturday they are investigating a report of about 20 drones over the port of Køge, southwest of Copenhagen, reports UNN citing AP.

Details

Regional police noted in a statement quoted by Danish Radio that when its officers arrived on the scene on Friday evening, they saw four large drones over Køge Wharf.

Police were called to the scene by a witness who claimed to have seen about 20 drones, which then fled into Kyoge Bay at high speed.

Police said they were trying to determine the total number of drones and their ownership, as no permission had been granted to fly drones in the area at the time of their appearance.

Police are also investigating other drone sightings amid security concerns over Russian hybrid attacks detected in some European countries and Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
copenhagenCopenhagen
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine

