About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation

Danish police said Saturday they are investigating a report of about 20 drones over the port of Køge, southwest of Copenhagen, reports UNN citing AP.

Details

Regional police noted in a statement quoted by Danish Radio that when its officers arrived on the scene on Friday evening, they saw four large drones over Køge Wharf.

Police were called to the scene by a witness who claimed to have seen about 20 drones, which then fled into Kyoge Bay at high speed.

Police said they were trying to determine the total number of drones and their ownership, as no permission had been granted to fly drones in the area at the time of their appearance.

Police are also investigating other drone sightings amid security concerns over Russian hybrid attacks detected in some European countries and Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.