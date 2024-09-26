Speaker of the US House of Representatives will not meet with Zelenskyy today: the reason is known

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson will not meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC, today, September 26. According to Johnson, he was unable to schedule a meeting with Zelenskiy this week because he was "very busy." UNN reports this with reference to Voice of America correspondent Kateryna Lisunova.

Asked if Johnson plans to meet Zelenskiy in Congress on Thursday, he said:

"No, I was not able to schedule a meeting with Zelensky this week because I was very busy, as you all may have noticed. And I don't even think I'll be in town tomorrow (September 26)."

Johnson also said that if the meeting had taken place, he would have brought up the letter calling for the dismissal of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova.

"I think it was a very terrible development, and it strains relations between the two countries at a very bad time for Ukraine, so I regret it," he said.

Recall

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives called on to dismiss the Ukrainian ambassador. Mike Johnson accused Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and ineffective as a diplomat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday to meet with members of both parties. The visit is part of a plan to deliver Ukraine's "victory plan" to the US president, candidates, and Congress.