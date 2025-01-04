Two Ukrainian paratroopers capture a whole unit of occupants

Two paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride took 14 Russian invaders prisoner. This was reported by the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriya Brigade in Telegram, UNN reports.

The assault group of the 79th Air Assault Brigade is approaching one of the Russian positions. Before that, the pilots of the attack drones had successfully practiced on the enemy: after an intense and prolonged raid, the occupiers crammed themselves into a tight dugout and kept their noses hidden, - the statement said.

In this way, the two stormtroopers of the 79th manage to achieve absolute surprise - they throw grenades right up to the entrance of the enemy dugout.

The frightened occupiers immediately threw down their weapons and raised their hands. At that time, as it turned out, there were as many as 14 occupants at the position. They chose life over death, and our paratroopers did not refuse them. In the unique footage from night drones, we can see how two of our paratroopers actually take the Russian soldiers captive in formation. Brilliant and heroic work, - the message says.



