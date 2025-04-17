Explosions heard in Russia: residents heard a series of loud bangs

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Shuya. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Tonight, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. According to eyewitnesses, at about 03:20 residents heard three loud impacts, after which sounds similar to automatic gunfire were heard.

Shaking of windows and walls was recorded in several areas, and car alarms began to go off chaotically. According to preliminary data, the likely cause of the incident could be a drone attack, which the local administration warned about the day before.

Let's add

Similar sounds, which may indicate the flight or activity of drones, were also recorded this night by residents of the Tula region and the Krasnodar Territory. The authorities have not yet officially commented on the situation.

Let us remind you

The city was attacked by drones the day before. Then one person was injured.

