Explosions heard in Russia: residents heard a series of loud bangs

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15732 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61388 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163257 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83961 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113675 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89528 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141346 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123503 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42996 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163257 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154589 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141346 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123503 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97981 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41197 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Explosions heard in Russia: residents heard a series of loud bangs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

A series of explosions occurred in the town of Shuya, Ivanovo region, Russia, at night. According to eyewitnesses, three loud bangs were heard, similar to automatic gunfire.

Explosions heard in Russia: residents heard a series of loud bangs

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Shuya. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Tonight, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. According to eyewitnesses, at about 03:20 residents heard three loud impacts, after which sounds similar to automatic gunfire were heard.

Shaking of windows and walls was recorded in several areas, and car alarms began to go off chaotically. According to preliminary data, the likely cause of the incident could be a drone attack, which the local administration warned about the day before.

Let's add

Similar sounds, which may indicate the flight or activity of drones, were also recorded this night by residents of the Tula region and the Krasnodar Territory. The authorities have not yet officially commented on the situation.

Let us remind you

The city was attacked by drones the day before. Then one person was injured.

russian rostov region under drone attack: explosions heard in Taganrog01.04.25, 23:26 • 6061 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86