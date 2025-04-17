The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

Currently, the occupiers are trying to break through to Borova in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by the "We-Ukraine" TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the commander of the "Terra" unit from the 3rd separate assault brigade, Mykola Volokhov, known under the call sign "Abdullah", Russian forces do not stop trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders in the Borova district of the Kharkiv region.

The commander claims that the occupiers have started to actively use armored vehicles again, which were previously much less noticeable.

Shelling is very active on all positions near Borova. The enemy is constantly trying to find a place where he could realize his potential. They started throwing armored vehicles again - in the past there were significantly fewer of them, until we recaptured the village of Nadia - said Mykola Volokhov.

Let us remind you

The spokesman of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Chernyak, noted that the Russian command does not rule out offensive actions on the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. North Korean soldiers, who are already operating as part of Russian units in the Kursk direction, may be involved in these operations. There they undergo training, master Russian weapons and combat tactics.

