Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SES

The enemy cynically destroys grain fields in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, Russian aviation launched another insidious strike - this time targeting a grain field near the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyansk district (Kharkiv region).

As a result of a guided aerial bomb hit, wheat caught fire on an area of 60 hectares - stated the SES.

They added that 8 rescuers on a fire truck were involved in extinguishing the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

Recall

In June, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Kherson region, about 20 hectares of wheat crops burned down.

