Russians attacked Kupyansk twice on July 8: there is one dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The Russian army shelled Kupyansk twice on July 8. As a result of the attacks, a 68-year-old man was killed, a 65-year-old woman was wounded, and a 66-year-old woman suffered acute shock.

Russians attacked Kupyansk twice on July 8: there is one dead and wounded

The Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region twice after noon on Tuesday, July 8. As a result of the attack, one person died, and two more were injured and suffered acute shock. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, July 8, at about 12:40 p.m., Russian troops launched an air strike on Kupyansk.

As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury

- the post says.

The prosecutor's office reported that residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary data, the enemy used FAB-500.

Around 4:10 p.m., the occupiers shelled the city with artillery. A 68-year-old man was killed. A 66-year-old woman suffered acute shock

- the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 7 in the Kholodnohirskyi district increased to 39, including 3 children. In total, 1 person died and 40 were injured in the Kharkiv region, and the enemy used various types of weapons.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
FAB-500
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
