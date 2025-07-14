$41.820.00
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
July 13, 06:39 PM
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 38 views

US President Donald Trump will announce a new plan to arm Ukraine, which will include offensive weapons. The plan is expected to include long-range missiles capable of reaching targets in Russia, including Moscow.

US President Donald Trump will announce a new plan to arm Ukraine on Monday, which is expected to include offensive weapons. This was reported by Axios, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the White House chief's plans, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that the provision of offensive weapons will be a significant change in Trump's position, who until recently claimed that he would only provide defensive weapons to avoid escalating the conflict.

US, Ukrainian, and European officials hope that these weapons will change the trajectory of the war and alter Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculations regarding a ceasefire

- the article says.

According to the publication's sources, they have reason to believe that the plan will likely include long-range missiles that can reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow.

Trump is very angry with Putin. His statement tomorrow will be very aggressive

said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to the media.

The authors also indicate that the new initiative, which will be presented at the meeting between Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, will involve European countries paying for American-made weapons that will be sent to Ukraine. This plan was proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit two weeks ago.

Recall

Donald Trump announced his intention to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the cost of which will be reimbursed by the European Union. As the US President said, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "talks nicely, and then bombs everyone in the evening."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Mark Rutte
White House
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
